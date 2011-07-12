Lara Stone Three Ways: Vogue, Calvin Klein and Jesus

Not too many days go by without the release of a new breathtaking image of Lara Stone. The current images on the scene are rather varied, differ greatly and are well worth a longer look. Lara is back where she belongs as the face of Calvin Klein for Fall, she gets all biblical and nude for the latest VISIONAIRE and she’s the cover girl for Emanuelle Alt‘s fourth issue for Vogue Paris, wearing Haider Ackermann.

Are you into Inez Van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, “it’s a bird, it’s a car, no, it’s Lara!” cover, the decidedly crucifixion-inspired image in the Ricardo Tisci curated VISIONAIRE, or her streamlined black and white Calvin photos?

Does it matter? I’m all for an all Lara all the time sort of July.