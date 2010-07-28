Lara Stone Sues Playboy Over Nudie Pics, Joe Zee Plays Sasquatch In A Faux Fur Chanel Suit

TWITTER

RT @derekblasberg Can someone please lend me their little sister so I don’t look like a pedophile when I go see Charlie St. Cloud? #ILoveTweenMovies #ZacEfron

Not to worry Mr. Blasberg, Zac is like 22 now!

RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE The Marc by marc accessories team hanging out at the highline! http://twitpic.com/29hh7d

Showing off that particular brand of Marc cool.



RT @kanyewest The album is no longer called “Good Ass Job” I’m bouncing a couple of titles around now

Kanye is on Twitter! And showing his usual humble disposition.

RT @mrskutcher In the moment! http://twitpic.com/29g3oo

The biggest mystery here is how Miley and Mrs. Kutcher look the same age.





RT @Viktor_and_Rolf Viktor&Rolf vintage: 1st collection, 1993… http://twitpic.com/29fwuv

Slightly creepy, slightly Oregon Trail and pretty awesome behind-the-scenes.





Anna Wintour is playing her political hand. The editrix is hosting a fundraiser at her West Village townhouse for the Democratic National Party and word is the POTUS will attend. For an estimated $30K maybe you can sit next to Michelle. (The Washington Post)

Joe Zee is a faithful Chanel follower. Full fur suit in July? It’s called suffering for fashion and it cracks us up. (Elle.com)

WWD just had to ask Taylor Momsen about the Courtney Love comparisons. Her response? “Ive heard that. Im just dressing like myself.” Which just happens to look a lot like Love in the ’90s.

Lazaro Hernandez says of his Proenza Schouler brand to Grazia, “Sometimes I think the people who buy our clothes live in a parallel universe. Hell, we can’t even afford our clothes.” Um, how is there hope for the rest of us? (Racked)

Sacre bleu! Those nudie pics of newly married model Lara Stone that appeared in French Playboy were reportedly unauthorized. The blond bombshell is taking her case to court. (Styleite)



Lara Stone is fully clothed here, but not so for the allegedly illegal Playboy pics. Photo: ImaxTree

Apparently foot plastic surgery is the new boob job! Sounds painful. (WSJ)

