Lara Stone Says Pregnancy Got Her Fired From Modeling Gig

For a stretch of years, it seemed you couldn’t turn a corner without seeing Lara Stone on a magazine cover, or starring in a fashion campaign—that sultry gap between her teeth, that ridiculously hot figure, that doll-like complexion. Her wedding to “Britain’s Got Talent” star David Walliams was covered with much relish by the fashion press (including her custom wedding gown by Givenchy’s Riccardo Tisci—take that, Kim K!), and she seemed to be on top of the fashion world.

Then, she got pregnant—and things changed.

In a new interview with the London Evening Standard, Stone says that she was essentially fired from her modeling gig once they learned she was pregnant—even though she was fewer than three months along. The pieces details:

But when she arrived for the job, she was told they’d booked someone else. Nothing specific was said but she got the distinct impression that it was because of her slightly increased size. “I was really upset at the time,” she says, staring at me through her hooded eyes. “I hadn’t yet had my three-month scan and I felt really vulnerable about everything. I no longer had a job. That was it — I had to just stop everything that I knew; the way my life was.”

Stone is also refreshingly candid about how difficult it was to bounce back from her pregnancy—a stark contrast from supermodels like Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima, who make pregnancy look absolutely effortless—confessing that she started wearing maternity jeans with elastic waist bands at just 11 weeks, and was frustrated by her post-baby body. “‘I was like, “What the hell is going on”?'” she told the Standard. My arms don’t fit into my sweaters. I couldn’t get my jeans over my knees. I couldn’t find a bra that fitted me. I had body dysmorphia but the wrong way round.'”

She’s also very blunt when it comes to her perceived reception by the fashion industry who adored her once she started working again:

“I’ve had a few meetings because when they hear pregnancy they freak out a bit,” she says, “so they need to see if I fit in their clothes.” Being a straight talker, she can’t abide all the false compliments. “Everyone’s so nice to you all the time. And it’s like, ‘Ugh,’ you don’t have to be. It feels quite alienating because it’s like everyone’s just lying to you. Because everyone’s like, ‘You’re great!’ And you’re, ‘Well, obviously I’m not’.”

Now, the It-girl mostly abstains from drinking, and goes out to parties rarely—and, frankly, her life sounds pretty great. She hangs with Elton John, Tom Ford, and Simon Cowell, and remains completely and utterly smoking hot. Well played, Lara!