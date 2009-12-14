Lara Stone on the Cover of LOVE (Plus Our 10 Favorite Stone Shoots)

Lara Stone has risen to the top of the modeling world in just a few years. As a French Vogue favorite and seasoned runway model, we have to admit we do love her on the cover of this month’s issue of LOVE. Known for being “regular”-sized and for her gorgeous gap-toothed smile, this 26-year-old model has certainly hit her stride. Here’s a look at her career highlights, our favorite Stone shots:

British Vogue, December 2009

A change of pace for Stone, as she poses like a princess for the pages of British Vogue. Shot by Mario Testino in haute couture gowns by Nina Ricci and Christian Dior, Lara was deemed “Girl of the Year.”

French Vogue, December 2009

Stone’s confessions come in the form of photo shoots. Shot by Cedric Buchet, this spiritual spread makes us want to emulate her devotion…dripping in diamonds too, of course.



French Vogue, October 2009

This 14-page spread, shot by Steven Klein and styled byFrench Vogue editor CarineRoitfeld, featured Stone lathered in black paint. Controversial or creative, what’s your take?

Numro, September 2009

Accompanied by none other than Baptiste, and shot by (guess who?) Karl Lagerfeld, Stone stands out as a rare beauty in this black and white spread.

W, September 2009

Stone certainly has the academy under her spell. Shot by Steven Klein, and styled by Camilla Nickerson,this editorialdefinitelydepictsLara’s dramatic depth as a model.

French Vogue, September 2009

In this spread shot by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Laura captures an endearing sense of elegance. Filled with lacy looks, we’re forever a lush for Lara.

French Vogue, February 2009 (The following photos are all from the same issue)





French Vogue proves its obsession with Stone by dedicating an entire issue to her. Each shoot shows just how versatile she really is. This issue is a must have for any true Stone fan. (We’re counting this twice, because having an entireissue dedicated to one model is certainly impressive.)

Italian Vogue, July 2007



Drawing inspiration from Britney Spears’ crazy days (yes, we hope they’re over), this editorial spread entitled, “Rehab” features Lara Stone alongside top models, Sasha Pivovarova, Agyness Deyn, and seven others. Shot by Steven Meisel, this spread is a fashionable dig at the disturbing lives that celebrities lead.

Lara Stone for Louis Vuitton



Lara for LV was certainly a smart move. Following in Madonna’s footsteps, Lara showed off the classic monogrammed bag with sensuality.

