Lara Stone: Fashion Model Talks Dieting, Alcoholism, and People Who Play with Her Boobs

Lara Stone is the new Coco Rocha. Meaning, she’s saying intelligent things to press about real life, real boobs, and just how real she truly is. In the December issue of British Vogue, Stone bares more than her gorgeous gap-teeth…she talks about her struggling issue with alcohol.

“I am a complete alcoholic. It used to be so easy to say to someone, ‘Get me a bottle of vodka,’ and they’d run and get it. Going to rehab was the best decision I ever made. The last six months have been the best of my life,” Stone said.

Stone states that alcohol was her drug of choice, since she never “never wanted to be that model on drugs, the sort who gives head for a line of coke.” Ahh, glad you didn’t name-drop on that one, Lara.

Known for being a slight-more-voluptuous runway model, the Dutch beauty admits to freaking out from time to time when it comes to her weight, and being in a scrutinizing industry. “If I could have the discipline to be super-skinny, I would be. I think of dieting, then I eat pizza. I’m a woman, and every woman wants to be skinnier — unfortunately.” Sounds like my every-other-night dilemma, no? “Man…I wish I were skinnier, but this pint of Half Baked is staring at me with such seductive eyes…”

Stone isn’t even that much bigger than other models, she just is a bit, well, better-endowed, two assets she showcases on a semi-regular basis. On that, she says: “Everyone’s seen them. My girlfriends love them — they play with them!”

Awkward…betcha you’re going to have to explain that quote again and again. Anyway, we’re glad you’re happy, healthy, eating pizza, and back in the modeling game!