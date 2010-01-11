Lara Stone: Lady Gaga Casts Model in New Video Plus Our Favorite Stone Moments

It may be awhile since Lady Gaga last kissed a girl, but we think she’s found her next target in new “It” model on the scene, Lara Stone. According to Elle UK, the pop star was recruiting for her next music video, with Brigitte Bardot look-alike Stone at the top of her wish list. A little birdie tells us that the exciting news has finally been confirmed.

The casting is for Gaga’s upcoming music video for her song “Alejandro,” which appears on her most recent album Fame Monster. We’re crossing our fingers that Stone doesn’t get cut from the running, but we think the chances are slim, as Gaga’s been eating up the fashion scene over the past year. After all, she did don Alexander McQueen’s famously alien-like high heels from the S/S 2010 show in her video for “Bad Romance.” Including Lara Stone in her next video seems like a likely next step. To satisfy our Stone fix for the time being, here are our favorite Stone moments so far. Hopefully we’ll have a Gaga-Stone collab to add to the list soon.



Louis Vuitton S/S 2010:



In this upcoming season’s Louis Vuitton ad campaign, Stone plays equal parts nymph, flower child, and logo lover. We hope her iconic Vuitton isn’t picking up any grass stains.

Harper’s Bazaar, February 2009:



Famous for her voluptuous bod, Stone showed off her assets in this Harper’s Bazaar editorial. While her chest is front and center, it’s her gorgeous wavy locks and sultry stare that have us completely captivated.



British Vogue, December 2009:



Stone looked positively princess-like in this enormous and whimsical tulle gown on the cover of British Vogue last year. This cover marked one in many of a string of appearances Stone made on U.S. and international fashion mag covers throughout 2009.

Vogue Paris, September 2009:



While she switched out her Bardot blonde locks for a darker brunette hue, Stone’s sexiness is far from compromised in this French Vogue editorial.

Dsquared2 F/W 2009:





Stone was the ultimate object of desire for Dsquared2’s F/W 2009 ad campaign. As sexy as these male models are, we think they’re the lucky ones to be fighting over the Dutch beauty.

W, August 2009:



For this editorial shot by Steven Klein for W, Stone was decked out in every girl’s favorite, Chanel. What more could we ask for?