Lara Stone Designed the Ultimate Model-Off-Duty Collection for Frame

Lara Stone has been one of the most recognizable faces in modeling for nearly a decade now—she’s been the face of Calvin Klein, cozying up to a shirtless Justin Bieber, covered just about every international edition of Vogue (including American in 2009), and sparked a trend for gap-tooth, Brigitte Bardot-esque models that helped launched the careers of several other major names (Georgia May Jagger, anyone?)

Now, the model is adding “designer” to her resume with a nine-piece collection for Frame, the same premium denim brand that’s teamed up with Karlie Kloss and photographers Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin in seasons past. Picture what the archetypal model-off-duty outfit is in 2016—boyfriend jeans or black skinnies, a logo hoodie, and a bomber jacket—and Stone’s collection is essentially that, plus some gothic lettering spelling out “Livid Lara” and “Stone” for good measure.

Prices range from $179 to $349, and the capsule pays homage to the 32-year-old’s Dutch heritage, not only through its working title (“If you ain’t Dutch, you ain’t much”), but also through custom distressed washes with names like Nederland and Stoned, as well as plenty of bright orange.

Shop the campaign below, and see the full collection at Frame-Store.com, along with the brand’s Melrose Place store and a yet-to-be-announced pop-up in the model’s native Amsterdam.