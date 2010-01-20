Lara Stone Engaged to ‘Little Britain’ Star David Walliams and Other Quickie Engagements

This is the stuff of urban dating myths. After just four months together, Dutch model Lara Stone and British comedian David Walliams are engaged. What makes this whirlwind romance so adorable is the unpredictability of it all — Lara and David are not your typical couple. David is the writer and star of the sketch-comedy Little Britain, portraying all types of quirky personalities on the show. He’s also known for not taking himself too seriously. Lara, on the other hand is known for her serious model status and is rarely pictured smiling. Nevertheless, the two seemed to have found their perfect match in one another.

In honor of this proof that perhaps love at first sight does exist, here are other celebrities who fell hard and literally couldn’t wait to get engaged.



1. Katy Perry and Russell Brand



Singer Katy Perry and actor Russell Brand recently announced their engagement after only three months together.

2. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom



As seen on the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe and Lamar got engaged after a month of dating and were married nine days later. As the poster family for all things extravagant and untraditional, if anyone can pull off this kind of romance, it could only be a Kardashian.

3. Britney Spears and Jason Alexander



Two things you can never leave out when talking about surprising marriages: Britney Spears and Las Vegas. With no prior dating history, Britney Spears and hometown pal, Jason Alexander (far right) jumped straight into an engagement with an immediate marriage in Las Vegas. Shortly after, the couple annulled the marriage. While the end of any relationship is a sad one, it is safe to say that this separation was for the best.



4. Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise



At the time, media outlets nationwide called the couple crazy, but Katie and Tom are making it work. After dating for two months, the couple was engaged. Three years of marriage, a fashionable toddler named Suri, and several tabloid covers later, Tom and Katie are still going strong.



5. Britney Spears and Kevin Federline



Yes, it is Britney’s second appreance on our list, but the girl has got a habit of fast engagements. Three months into their relationship, Kevin and Britney were engaged and it seemed to be a perfect match — at the time. Unfortunately, the couple split after two years.



6. Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett



While swirling rumors and denials have blurred the timeline of Kendra and Hank’s relationship, there is no question that it happened fast. In September, 2008, Kendra reportedly moved out of the Playboy mansion. One month later, she admitted to dating Hank Baskett. One month of public dating later, Hank proposed atop the Space Needle in Seattle. The couple definitely has staying power — they’ve already welcomed a baby boy, Hank, into the world.