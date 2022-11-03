Beloved Underwear Brand CUUP Launches Holiday Collection with Iconic Supermodel Lara Stone—& It’s On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Your favorite undergarment and lingerie brand CUUP just announced that they’re launching their exciting new holiday campaign with the stunning, iconic supermodel Lara Stone today, November 3rd. The brand’s longtime muse partnered with them to tell a fiercely feminine story that showcases the charm and elegance of the holiday season.

This Holiday season, CUUP has you covered with gifts for your friends, family, and even yourself, with a new collection that features luxe lurex and silky satin styles. Rather than bright red or forest green, CUUP decided to focus on telling a fitting story with jewel tones that add some luxury to the holidays.

From rich garnet reds to sparkly quartz gold, these new styles embrace the spirit of the season and yes, you can still purchase CUUP’s specifically curated bundles, packs, and sets to save some cash. In fact, the brand is offering a special, limited time discount for their Holiday Event: $25 off $150, and $50 off $250.

Shop some of our picks from the new holiday campaign below.

CUUP Tank in Quartz Sparkle

One other new item CUUP introduced to their line-up today was the tank, a sexy slip perfect for lounging or styling for a night out. With just a slight amount of sparkle, add flair to any look.

CUUP Plum Demi Set

Today, CUUP also introduced a new color way to their collection, the shade Plum, a “rich and impassioned shade of deep purple.” This romantic and dark hue layers works its way seamlessly into CUUP’s Fall color story with Amethyst, Mulberry and the other core colors in CUUP’s repetiore Black, Taupe, Sand, Salt & Blush.

CUUP Plunge Satin Bra in Crystal Shine

Sparkle and shine, this stunning icy blue is the perfect backdrop for any holiday dress you put on this season. The plunge shape can work under a tee shirt, deep cut dress, or even a fluffy sweater.

CUUP Satin Thong in Black

A classic CUUP bestseller, this thong now comes in a feel-good satin shade.