Lara Stone Behind the Scenes With Alex White

No one just wants to see editorials anymore. They want to hear from the model in the editorials, know who the photographer was, talk to the stylist and see the unphotoshopped images. The glamorous veil over fashion has been lifted, and W’s Alex White is helping keeping it propped up with her new blog, Alex White Edits.

White’s latest post is from the February shoot for “One of a Kind” featuring Lara Stone looking all gorgeous in Givenchy, Vuitton and more, shot by Craig McDean at Pier 59 Studios in NYC. Check out the video on the blog and click through for some seriously dope Polaroids.