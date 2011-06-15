Lara Stone & Alexander Skarsgård in an Editorial Film Noir

I love an editorial with a narrative. Styled by Grace Coddington and shot by Peter Linderbergh, Lara Stone is all femme fatale to Alexander Skarsgrd’s dapper bad husband in Vogue July’s “Spellbound.” Frida Gustavsson appears as the tarty other woman, looking beautiful and a tad guilty as Lara peers through windows, hides behind corners and literally tries to hold onto her steely man.

In an array of 40s inspired Marc Jacobs, Balenciaga and Miu Miu, the story ends with a fleeing Lara, all emotion against Alexander’s plaintive facade. Doesn’t it kind of scare you how beautiful she is?