Lara Stone, Abbey Lee and More Spill Their Guts For CK One

Chances are, you’ve already seen at least one of the incredible TV spots for ck one, which are a revival of the iconic ’90s advertisements that famously featured Kate Moss. Launched at the beginning of this month, the campaign that promotes the brand’s denim, underwear and fragrance features some of fashion’s coolest kids, including Abbey Lee Kershaw, Alice Dellal, Ruby Aldridge, Bambi Northwood-Blyth, and of course, exclusive Calvin Klein face Lara Stone. Aside from the core group of commercialswhich are all completely mesmerizingthere are over a dozen videos of the models behind-the-scenes that I finally got around to watching. Below are my five favorites, which touch on the all-important topics of love, sex and vanity. Believe me, what they say might surprise you.

It sounds like Abbey Lee was a totally weird, loner hippie as a kid in Australia, which only makes me love her even more.

I bet you didn’t know that Lara Stone does a spot-on Derek Zoolander impression.

Apparently, Lara is only naughty in her fantasies. Kinda sucks for her new husband.

Abbey Lee on monogamy: “That’s when you only have sex with your boyfriend, right?”

Alice Dellal, do you think you’re beautiful? “Well, I don’t think I’m ugly!”