Meet Lara Bingle: 20 Things to Know About the Australian Style Star

If you’re a fan of street style, chances are you’ve probably seen photos of 26-year-old Australian model and It-girl Lara Bingle floating around the web even if you don’t know it. Not only is the stylish Aussie dating one of the hottest actors at the moment (oh hi, Sam Worthington), but she was also just named the face of Cotton On—the land down under’s equivalent of H&M and Zara.

Lara got her start in the biz lending her then 18-year-old flawless face to the Australian tourism campaign “Where the Bloody Hell Are Ya?” before moving on to to star in her own reality television series “Being Lara Bingle“ and appearing on the Aussie version of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Since her effortlessly chic vibe inspires us to look cooler every time we see her, we thought we’d track her down to talk all things fashion, travel, and culture. Get to know Lara below, then read on for 20 things she’s loving right now!

StyleCaster: You’re known for your street style in Australia. What do you think some of your best looks have been?

Lara Bingle: I always love a well fitted suit, the way it makes me feel when I wear it is completely different to any other outfit. I also always travel with basic T-shirts, they go with everything.

How do you approach dressing on a daily basis?

I don’t even think twice about it. It’s just: “What do I feel like wearing today and how do I want to put it together?”

How would you describe your style?

I try to keep it simple—nothing too tricky! I travel a lot, so I feel like I have perfected a style that suits my traveling lifestyle. I have a suitcase that pretty much stays packed in my apartment as I’ll often wear the same things when I travel: a lot of black, a couple of Balenciaga skirts, and a Balmain blazer.

How has it evolved over the years?

I’ve started to experiment a bit more with color and texture and now I really appreciate the importance of those key investment pieces.

How did you get your start in the modeling world?

I left school at an early age and traveled alone to Milan. I stayed there for almost one year and then continued on to New York.

Dream designer to model for?

I’m currently the face of Cotton On, which I love because they are a true Aussie success story and I am very proud to be a part of that.

How do you like to style Cotton On’s famous basics?

I style The ONE t-shirts with my high-end basics, like the perfect blazer, a leather jacket, and a tuxedo skirt.

One thing in your closest you could never part with?

I never, ever throw out clothes.

Biggest fashion splurge?

Investment jackets and shoes, I am not a bag person.

And now for 20 things Lara’s loving…

1. Trend: Pearls

2. Shoes: My khaki Prada sport luxe shoes from their 2014 collection.

3. Jeans: Old Ksubi. Never part with anything!

4. Bookmarking: Nowness, Cabinporn.com, AnOther Mag.

5. Underpinnings: Lara Bingle for Cotton On Body and La Perla.

6. Planning: My 27th Birthday.

7. Cocktail: I don’t drink!

8. Restaurant: Fratelli Paradiso in Potts Point, Sydney (it’s the ultimate vice when I feel like nourishing comfort food).

9. Reading: LEAN IN: Women, Work, and The Will To Lead by Sheryl Sandberg and Gone Girl.

10. DVRing: “The Black List”and “The Following.”

11. Applying: SK-II Facial Treatment Mask. Skincare—not makeup—wherever possible..

12. Blasting: “Strange Feeling” by Panama.

13. Relaxing: Ocean swims and bath houses.

14. Indulging: My partner.

15. Coveting: The ultimate tailored suit.

16. Style inspiration: My friends and girls around my travels who know how to put an outfit together. Growing up, I didn’t have many style icons. I was more inspired by girls around town and my brothers’ girlfriends.

17. Morning: [A] simple fitness regime.

18. Culture: Some of my fave artists are Irving Penn, Daniel Askill and my best friends Vicki Lee and Ted Odonell. When I’m in Sydney, I love going to the Australian Ballet.

19. Getaway: Anywhere by the water.

20. Spending: I love shopping at Cotton On for my basics and Jeffrey New York, Dover Street London and Colette Paris.