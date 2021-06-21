LaQuan Smith’s Debut Swimwear Collection Takes The Runway To The Beach

Scroll To See More Images

It’s not every day that one of my favorite designers drops a new category, so shout out to LaQuan Smith for making Monday morning far more exciting! ICYMI, the American designer has launched his brand’s first swimwear collection full of swoon-worthy looks, done in partnership with FWRD, one of the fashion set’s favorite e-commerce sites.

LaQuan Smith debuted his eponymous label back in 2013 and has since then served up dose after dose of sexy street glamour worn by celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, Winnie Harlow and pretty much every other hot young starlet with a bomb sense of style and a massive IG following.

Out of all my favorite pieces Smith creates (The body-hugging dresses! The leather pants!) my favorites are often his bodysuits—so news of a swimwear range feels almost too good to be true. The new range comes equipped with 11 silhouettes and while the entire collection is done in black and white, it’s anything but minimalist. The swimsuits feature details from cutouts to mesh panels to lace-up fronts that feel especially on-brand, not to mention perfect for a Hot Girl Summer thirst trap or two.

Bikinis from the new line will run between $235-275, while one-pieces will range from $300-450, so definitely consider these investment pieces. Below, see a few of our favorites and head to FWRD to shop the luxurious new line in full.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Bikini Set

If you’re currently on the hunt for the best simple black bikini on the market, stop looking—you’ve officially found it. Minimalist perfection, achieved.

Layered Swimsuit

Who needs a plain old black or white one-piece when you can have a little bit of both? This Layered Swimsuit from the debut collection is truly the best of both worlds.

Cross-Front Bikini Set

Halter-style crop tops are having a major moment right now, so yes, you can wear this Cross-Front Bikini Set as a shirt for happy hour. No one will be the wiser.

Tie-Front Swimsuit

The Tie-Front Swimsuit is another favorite for beach-to-bar dressing. Pair it with a black leather mini or baggy distressed denim for a very Em Rata-esque feel.

Bustier Swimsuit

In a world of colorful, patterned bathing suits, this Bustier Swimsuit makes a case for living the simple life.

Lace-Up Swimsuit

Be a little daring and try this black-and-white Lace-Up Swimsuit for your next pool party. Be forewarned: It’s not for the faint of heart.