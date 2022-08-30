9 Laptop Stickers That’ll Make Your Computer More Aesthetic For Back to School—or Work

Scroll To See More Images

There are so many different things you need to remember to pack for college: under-the-bed storage compartments, twin XL sheets, dorm decor, etc. But the real fun starts when you get to campus and get to make your space and these items your own. One of my favorite ways to personalize my everyday essentials like my laptop and trusty water bottle was to dress them up in adorable and quirky stickers that represented who I was. And, obviously, the best place to buy these stickers is Redbubble.

Redbubble is filled to the brim with cute stickers that can help you accessorize everything you want—your computers, cars, desks, water bottles and any kind of protective case you keep with you on the go. More than 700,000 artists sell their unique designs on the site thanks to the free storefronts they’re able to set up. If you’re a coffee obsessive, crystal connoisseur, free spirit or just want something that’ll bring incredible vibes to your day-to-day, you’ll find the perfect accessory at Redbubble.

Honestly, even after college, I’ve still enjoyed my Redbubble stickers. I have them on work accessories like charging stations and desk organizers and still have my water bottle adorned in them. You’re never too old or too mature to get something that’ll brighten your day. And having these makes me feel so happy and at peace whenever I see them. Below, I rounded up some of the cutest laptop stickers that’ll help personalize your college or work experience even more. Check them out:

The Hot Mug Society Sticker

Any coffee or tea lover needs this sticker to let the world know where their true allegiance lies—wherever the caffeine is.

STAY WEIRD candy heart

The best advice for anyone and everyone? Stay weird.

Rainbow Lollipop Pattern Sticker

This rainbow lolli will make a seriously sweet addition to your everyday routine.

Watercolor Crystals

Crystal obsessive or not, you’ve got to admit these stick-ons are cool.

Iced Coffee Sticker

Represent what matters the most to you: iced coffee.

Thunder Neon Pizza Sticker

This retro-looking pizza is psychedelic and so cute.

Happy Flower by Suzie London Sticker

Bring the good vibes with you with this floral decal.

Kawaii Sunflower Bubble Tea Sticker

The one thing that will make anyone feel better? An adorable Boba Tea filled with sunflowers. Talk about serotonin.

Sunny Side Up Sticker

You’ll always be on the sunny side with this adorable pair of eggs.