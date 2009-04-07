Lanvin’s Super New York Trunk Show

Lanvin designer and cutest man ever Alber Elbaz was in New York City last week specifically to present his fall 2009 trunk show. In collaboration with upscale retailer Bergdorf Goodman, Elbaz hosted a cocktail party and runway show featuring 38 of the 52 looks from his fall 2009 collection that debuted in Paris last month. According to WWD, the luxe event took place at a private club housed in a stately white marble building on the northeast corner of 60th Street and Fifth Avenue, which, in a slightly Kubrickian twist, insisted up front that reporters not mention its name. In addition to the editors that were seeing this show for the second time, 100 clients and guests were at the jacket and tie required event.

“The idea here is to bring back the pleasure of shopping,” Elbaz said during the presentation.