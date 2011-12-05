Lanvin Wants You To Have A Dance Party Outside Its Flagship

It seems like visual merchandisers, boutiques, and designers are pulling out all the stops for their holiday windows this season. This time around, Lanvin didn’t just create a killer window for their flagship store, the fashion house decided to blow it out to the masses by releasing an awesome little video of Alber Elbaz himself dressing the mannequins and applying window treatments.

We love the transition from day-to-night and the girls having a major dance party in front of the infamous boutique. The colors have us wanting to infuse serious bolds into our predominantly black closet. Shall we say, we are experiencing the Lanvin-effect?