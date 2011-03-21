Lanvin Spring 2011 Gets The Editorial Treatment

It should probably be noted that I’m a bit attached to the Lanvin Spring 2011 collection. I’ve not hidden my love of all things maxi skirt and dress, and Alber Elbaz basically took my appreciation to obsession level.
From leather harnesses and statement jewelry paired with those magical shears, it was basically the best of the 70s turned modern. The runway looked amazing, obviously, but it’s always fun to see how different mags style the work of our favorite geniuses. Click through to see Lanvin on the beach, Lanvin in the desert, Lanvin on Coco, Lanvin on Lara. I would wear it on a train, I would wear it on a plane…
I think you get the point. Click through some pretty editorial takes on Lanvin SS11.
Marie Claire Greece for April 2011 features the gorgeous tan gown on Rosanna Georgiou, shot by George Katsanakis.
Arizona Muse softens up in Vogue China April, lensed by Paolo Roversi.
Coco Rocha goes red in the Spring 2011 issue of The Sunday Telegraph.
In one of my favroite editorials of the season, Lara Stone is deserted in the March issue of Vogue China, shot by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.
Pauline Van der Cruysse is all washed out brights in Grey Magazine.
Rihanna gives Lanvin the beach treatment in April Vogue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz.
Vlada Roslyakova looks 70s and awesome in Marie Claire Russia, by Alan Gelati.
That sheer skirt looks especially sick in the Spring isue of Wonderland, by Benny Horne.