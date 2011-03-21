Lanvin Spring 2011 Gets The Editorial Treatment

It should probably be noted that I’m a bit attached to the Lanvin Spring 2011 collection. I’ve not hidden my love of all things maxi skirt and dress, and Alber Elbaz basically took my appreciation to obsession level.

From leather harnesses and statement jewelry paired with those magical shears, it was basically the best of the 70s turned modern. The runway looked amazing, obviously, but it’s always fun to see how different mags style the work of our favorite geniuses. Click through to see Lanvin on the beach, Lanvin in the desert, Lanvin on Coco, Lanvin on Lara. I would wear it on a train, I would wear it on a plane…

I think you get the point. Click through some pretty editorial takes on Lanvin SS11.