Lanvin Spring 2011: Best Ad Of The Season, Maybe Ever

We might be jumping the gun here since not all of the Spring 2011 campaigns have been revealed, but these photos from Lanvin are our favorites of the season. My MANy Bags previewed the campaign, and not only are we drooling over the breathtaking gowns that are more than worthy of a night out at Studio 54, the plush fur throws, decadent brass and art-deco furniture have also left us with a serious case of disco fever. As for what models Kinga Rajzak and Iselin Steiro are doing, we’re not so sure. Maybe reenacting the catfights that went down over the Lanvin x H&M collection in November?

If there’s one thing on earth worth throwing ‘bows for, it’s one of Alber Elbaz‘s gorgeous creations for Lanvin. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the man is a genius.