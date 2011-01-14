StyleCaster
Share

Lanvin Spring 2011: Best Ad Of The Season, Maybe Ever

What's hot
StyleCaster

Lanvin Spring 2011: Best Ad Of The Season, Maybe Ever

Alyssa
by
Lanvin Spring 2011: Best Ad Of The Season, Maybe Ever
4 Start slideshow

We might be jumping the gun here since not all of the Spring 2011 campaigns have been revealed, but these photos from Lanvin are our favorites of the season. My MANy Bags previewed the campaign, and not only are we drooling over the breathtaking gowns that are more than worthy of a night out at Studio 54, the plush fur throws, decadent brass and art-deco furniture have also left us with a serious case of disco fever. As for what models Kinga Rajzak and Iselin Steiro are doing, we’re not so sure. Maybe reenacting the catfights that went down over the Lanvin x H&M collection in November?

If there’s one thing on earth worth throwing ‘bows for, it’s one of Alber Elbaz‘s gorgeous creations for Lanvin. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the man is a genius.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 4

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Andrej Pejic Vs. Lea T: Who Does Androgyny Better?

Andrej Pejic Vs. Lea T: Who Does Androgyny Better?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share