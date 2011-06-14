Lanvin Resort 2012: For the Most Glamorous Girl You Know

I’m on the Lanvin beat today, starting with the little ones and on to what their super glam moms, aunts and even grandmas might be wearing come vacation season Lanvin is democratic in the luxury like that.

Alber Elbaz is a designer of the genius variety everything he creates is beautiful in an objective way, yet somehow entirely original. For Resort, Lanvin was a trip through tribal influences in fringe, those signature ruffles, maxi dresses for the jet set, elegant 50s inspired swim, tweedy summer suits, expertly draped dresses and embellished, layered, multi-fabricated ensembles shown with some killer colorblocked shoes.

It’s for the streamlined girl, the maximalist, the pretty young thing headed for all nighters in St.Barths and her older sister who prefers poolside fetes in East Hampton the only thing it always is is utterly, unabashedly Lanvin.

Plus, how hot does Daphne Groeneveld look?

