Lanvin Resort 2010

To say that Alber Elbaz’s eclectic resort 2010 collection for Lanvin was heavy on the accessories would be a gross understatement. The collection was so laden with oversized flower and pearl necklaces, earrings, sunglasses, and hats that the only place this will translate well to is editorial.This is hardly a negative thing, though; the respective accessories are strong enough to stand out if worn alone. Apparel wise, the designer’s broad interpretation of resort included floaty Maxi dresses, full skirts, sequin ensembles, and even denim (!). Who’s ready for vacation?

