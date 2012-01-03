Lanvin Releases The New “It” Bag

Lanvin, the label known for its many achievements and beautiful collections (that have been worn by many A-List celebs on many a red-carpet) is releasing a bag that we predict will be on the arms of many. The Lanvin JL takes the term “bowling bag” to a whole new level.

Of course it’s all hand-made using the finest materials out there (duh, it’s Lanvin). The bag is perfect for the daytime or a long weekend to the Hamptons. The bag comes in a handful of colors and textures that make it the perfect unisex bag.

So, whether you’re taking a long business trip or a weekend getaway this is the bag you’ve been waiting for (in case Santa didn’t pull through). Seriously, trust. You might want to grab it before everyone else does. This way you can say you’ve had it forever and be the chicest of them all.

The bag will be available in mid-January. For sale at Lanvin boutiques and online. No word on pricing yet, but it shouldn’t matter because this bag is going to be a classic.

Images via Lanvin Facebook