Lanvin To Release The Chicest Childrenswear In All The Land

Last week, I went to Paris for the first time, and one of the things that warmed my heart the most while I was away was seeing how impeccably styled the French children were everydaysometimes their street style was even better than their parents’! Now, those kiddies are about to get even chicerAlber Elbaz just announced that he’s releasing a Lanvin childrens’ line, which will hit stores next fall alongside the brand’s Resort 2012 collection.

Much like the label’s RTW, Lanvin pour enfants is set to be the most luxurious line of childrenswear in all of the land. WWD reports that the rangewhich is for girls aged 4 to 10will “reflect Elbazs ultrasophisticated approach, including fabrics that could cost as much as 10 times as those normally used for childrens apparel.”

But just because you can afford it doesn’t mean you’ll be able to get your hands on it: the kids’ pieces will only be offered to about 20% of Lanvin’s wholesale customers, as well as in Lanvin flagship stores in major cities. Exclusive and expensiveway to teach the little ones early, Alber!

Its a way to translate the universe of Lanvin ready-to-wear to the world of kids, explained the label’s executive vice president Thierry Andretta. We really want to stay in the luxury world.

I don’t know about you, but when I was six years old, I was probably begging my mom and dad for a Barbie Dream House or some other extravagant toy, not a cashmere sweater. Times are a-changin’!

Photo via Vogue Paris