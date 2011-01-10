Lanvin Pre-Fall: Sorry Bunnies!

Lanvin by Alber Elbaz Pre-Fall isn’t fifty looks like some other designers have ventured for this now seriously widespread season, but the five that cropped up have some personality for sure.

The mini-collection is tweedy and furry with some restrained, elegant dresses and Shakespeare-inspired necklines, but the question remains: is it cool to have animals like bunnies in images with fur accoutrement? I’m certainly not a PETA activist (sorry, PETA!) but it comes off a bit insensitive to the bunny.

Also, wolves are continuing to have a moment. Wolves are so happening.