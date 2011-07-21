Lanvin Might Be Trying To Bring Back The Macarena In Fall Ad

Last season, we went wild for the Lanvin ad campaign by Steven Meisel that was oozing with ’70s glamour and featured some fisticuffs between top models Iselin Steiro and Kinga Rajzak. For the Parisian label’s Fall 2011 spots, designer Alber Elbaz kept the same “luxurious interior” theme going, but decided to have the models dancing instead of fighting.

Karen Elson and Raquel Zimmermann get down in some gorgeous looks from the fall collection and everything from their red locks to their dance moves are in perfect synchronicity. What do you think they’re grooving to? The Macarena? Single Ladies? The Dougie, perhaps? The clothes look perfect and the girls look quirky — I just wish they’d crack a smile!

Click through to preview the campaign.