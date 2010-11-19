Lanvin H&M’s Lavish NYC Fashion Show

StyleCaster: Youve always been such a big supporter of other designers, why did you come out for Alber tonight?

Anna Sui: Because hes one of my favorites! I mean I love what he does. Im always excited about his collections, and you know, its just so much fun to wear his clothes. And theyre very wearable.

Do you have a first Lanvin memory?

I remember going to the Paris shop for the first time and just not wanting to leave. I just wanted every single thing in the store. He had stuffed zebras with handbags draped over them, and it was just so fantastic, everything. To me, being a shopper, theres nothing like it, when you just want everything in the store.

Youve had experience designing for a mass retailer  would you ever do it again? Was it a good experience? Yeah, I think as long as the fit is right, and thats really the key. You have to find a good partner, and I found a fantastic one  Target. And I think this is such a great one for Alber.

And what do you think is the perfect occasion for a girl to wear Lanvin?

Well, I wore mine to the office today! And thats what I like about it you can dress it up or down. Of course theres the really crazy, special party dresses, which are just like, dreams and confections, so for a special occasion, theres nothing like it.