Lanvin For H&M: The Lookbook And Video!

There is nothing like a high-low collaboration to build some seriously well-marketed momentum. You got the sneak peek images for Lanvin for H&M last week, now lay your restless-for-some-Paris-chic-on-the-cheap eyes on the four minute vid below.

Creative Director Alber Elbaz took a unique approach to the masses, explaining H&M approached us to collaborate, and see if we could translate the dream we created at Lanvin to a wider audience, not just a dress for less. I have said in the past that I would never do a mass-market collection, but what intrigued me was the idea of H&M going luxury rather than Lanvin going public.”

The collection for women and men (designed by Lucas Ossendrijver) won’t launch in the U.S. until November 20. But, take notes on the glam wares below now so you’ll be fully prepped to know which pieces you’re willing to elbow a chick for. I may be willing to get aggressive for that one-shoulder black cocktail. Hey, sometimes these things are condoned.