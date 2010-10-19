Lanvin For H&M Ads Leaked? Kate Moss’ Surprising Ex

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Lanvin for H&M ads have been leaked and they’re lovely, dark and deep (no idea why I have Robert Frost on the brain), but that black dress on the left looks straight from the runway. (Fashion Gone Rogue)

Marion Cotillard looks stunning but not entirely like herself in her new Dior ads hitting mags in December. (WWD)

Katy Perry is going all feline and latexy for her new perfume ad coming out early next year. It’s called Purr, so you know, it’s a super creative ad. (Huffington Post)

Kristen Stewart is dieting to get back into the role of Bella, saying “I eat disgustingly normally. And so, right now, Im trying to not put so much butter in my food and stuff like that. Apparently, an all-blood diet should produce a super thin frame. (People Mag)

Apparently hooking up with Kate Moss made Russell Brand famous, but he screwed it up by being open with the press. (Coco Perez)

The girls of the Wilhelmina Curves Division, including Julie Henderson, Lizzie Miller (Glamour magazines The Picture You Cant Stop Talking About”), Bernadett Vajda and Leona Palmer are working with various organizations to empower women. (Curves for Change)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET



RT @Viktor_and_Rolf Meet Antonio, the fit model. http://twitpic.com/2z0y93 Well, hello Antonio.

RT @sea_of_shoes [Jane Aldridge] Hey, @kanyewest tweeted the picture I took of my Alaias!! Thanks Kanye! #OMG And you can now die and go to Twitter heaven.

RT @frejabe [Freja Beha Erichsen] so many birthday tweets. thank you:) Happy B-day Freja. You share a birthday with Michelle Halpern and Eminem.

RT @NARSissist [NARS Cosmetics] Ive been pocket dialed by the same person 3 times this am… somebody loves me! This sounds so 2001, I used to do that to the first A in my phone constantly!

RT @BagSnob My next bag purchase will be McQueen’s Hell’s Knuckle Duster. What about you? http://goo.gl/fb/zwstk If you buy it for me, I’ll take one too!

TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!

Who doesn’t want to see into the closet of the man who brought us all the Real Housewives? (Bluefly Closet Confessions)