Object Of Desire

Lanvin happy square silk bag, $2,315, at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Because we love green all year long, but Saint Patrick’s’ Day is the one day a year to go all out.

Reason #2

While some people use today as an excuse to drink like they’re Irish, we use it as an excuse to accessorize like we’re fabulous.

Reason #3

Because wearing green means there’s no excuse for pinching today.