Object Of Desire

Lanvin Glass stone-embellished earrings, $655 at net-a-porter.com

Reason #1

Ornate yet sophisticated, these earrings look like a one-of-a-kind family heirloom. (Plus, the antique design guarantees that this is one item that really never will go out of style.)

Reason #2

Because this piece is the perfect wardrobe conundrum fixer. If you find yourself in a grind with nothing to wear to a cocktail party or evening affair, have no fear – with your hair twisted into a simple updo, these earrings will transform that tired LBD and simple black pumps into a glamorous and sophisticated look.

Reason #3

Given the fact that Lanvin is recognized as one of the leading Parisian fashion houses, $655 is actually not bad for such a beautiful and timeless piece of jewelry.