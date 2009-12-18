Lanvin Gets Some Action For Latest Ad Campaign

Get ready to get in on a little Lanvin action come February. For the spring/summer 2010 season,Lanvin’s artistic director, Alber Elbaz, decided that Lanvin’s ad campaign, “needed a little action,” so that’s just what they got. Photographer Steven Meisel shot model Jamie Bochert tumultously moving through a New York studio for the campaign. So much for grace and poise. Apparently, however, this was no far-fetched idea for Bochert; as Elbaz noted, the model recently pursued a thief for twelve blocks before reclaiming her purse.

For the men’s campaign, no models were present. Instead, married photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin were featured in full embrace, Matadin wearing the latest in Lanvin menswear, van Lamsweerde in red, swirled body paint. Not your typical ad campaign, but definitely eye catching. The ads for the luxury label will hit the stands in February.

More photography by Inez & Vinoodh here.



