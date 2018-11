INVESTMENT PIECE: Lanvin crystal flower necklace, $2,290, at net-a-porter.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: This opulent crystal, bronze and ribbon necklace has the striking ability to transform a standard outfit for years to come. And while I practically swoon over anything that Alber Elbaz creates, this is the only Lanvin creation that I could justify spending two months rent on.

COST PER DAY: (if used everyday from April until August): $14.97