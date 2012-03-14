Lanvin Creates The Perfect Fashion Book For The 1%, Missing Bald Eagle & Fabergé Egg Detailing

Leave it to Alber Elbaz et co over at French luxury brand Lanvin to produce an over-the-top-in-the-details book dedicated to all things Mr. Elbaz. In honor of his 10 great years with the Parisian maison de la mode, Lanvin will be releasing a limited edition book that comes in a deluxe edition–and when we say deluxe, we mean like if-Kanye-West-won-the-Presidential-election-and-threw-a-massive-after-party deluxe.

According to the Lanvin website, the book features a “handmade hardcover book, bound in silk grosgrain cloth, black foil stamping on front and spine, hand-gilded edging with engraved typography, delivered in a handmade cardboard box.” The page count of the book clocks in at 688 pages with 317 plates (plates meaning pages that are full-page illustrations or photographs–exciting!).

Not only is A-to-the-Eizzle the main topic of this “light” read, titled Alber Elbaz, Lanvin, he also managed to pen the text as well!

And if all of that doesn’t float your fancy-pants boat, then you might be happy to know that this super luxurious piece of non-fiction comes with a price tag of $450. Yup, that’s right–$450.

Why bother to feed yourself for a few months when you can own this not-so-little fashion textbook?

But if you’re part of the lucky few in this world that are able to drop a few shekels on this, then pick up a copy through the Lanvin website or head to the Lanvin Paris flagship store 15 et 22 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré when you’re there on your seasonal weekend ad-ven-ture.

All that’s missing from this nugget o’ fashion is a travel pouch made from the skin of an endangered animal, covered in precious metals and stones–ok, they might be a bit of a stretch, but you know where I’m trying to go with this.

Happy reading!



[via Highsnobiety]