Lanvin Celebrates 120th Anniversary With Limited Edition Stamps

If anyone could get us excited for the most dreadful of all holidays (do we even have to say which one it is?), it would be Alber Elbaz. The Lanvin designer continues the fashion house’s 120th anniversary celebration this year with new designs for stamps in collaboration with the French Postal Service, La Poste, as well as other goodies like ceramic hearts, notebooks, and stationery, to go on sale by early 2010.

We’re crossing our fingers that the goods will be available in time for Valentine’s Day so that we can send Grandma a beautiful Lanvin-infused heart in the mail, sealed with a kiss, and topped with Lanvin-designed postage. Because nothing says love quite like doodled, Lanvin-donning fashionistas–something Grandma will truly appreciate. Lanvin lovers take note–an online Lanvin store will soon launch within the Rue des Mathurins post office’s website to sell the limited addition goods, so keep your eyes peeled, and your mouses ready!