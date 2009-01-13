INVESTMENT PIECE: Lanvin ♥Acne Denim Jacket, $970, at acnestudios.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: This denim number is the much awaited result of Swedish line Acne breeding with the iconic, ready to wear label Lanvin. This round neck jacket, made of 100% Japanese denim with a gathered elastic waist and cuffs, is just one of many standout pieces from this all denim capsule collection, which also includes jeans, dresses, and tops. This super soft jacket, adorned with epaulets on the shoulders, is a fresh take on a classic that’s sure to remain a perpetual wardrobe staple.



COST PER DAY (if used daily all 94 days of spring): $10.31