Lanie Alabanza-Barcena of Hellz Bellz

Name: Lanie Alabanza-Barcena

Age: 29

Occupation: Designer & Owner of Hellz Bellz

Location: Los Angeles / New York

1. First things first: Where do you shop? Do you have a secret store?

I do the majority of my shopping at random boutiques in Hong Kong, all of which are my secret stores.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

I’m an ambitious, impatient, sincere, creative, badass, workaholic who would do anything for my loved ones.

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

Two-tone Chanel Portobello Purse

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Bernard Wilhelm

5. If you could swap closets with anyone, who would it be?

Ashley Olsen

6. What are your favorite online destinations?

Stylecaster.com / Nitrolicious.com

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The 70s

8. If you could get fashion advice from one person, living or dead, who would it be?

Coco Chanel

9. If you could emulate the style of a fictional character, who would it be?

Hmm… good question. I honestly can’t think of anyone off the top of my head… I’ll have to think about that for awhile.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

– American Apparel Racer Back Tanks in White and Black

– American Apparel Deep V-Necks in Heather Grey

– Burt’s Beeswax Lip Balm

That’s actually about it… everything else I try my best to make last for a long time.

11. How much is too much to spend on a pair of shoes?

There isn’t such a thing as too much on a pair of “fabulous” shoes… just as long as you get some use out of them.

12. Who is your style soul mate?

Agyness Deyn

13. It’s your Final Supper—who’s there and what meal do you ask for?

Me of course, and the people I love most… and I’d ask for the best assortment of Filipino food.

14. Did you go to Prom? What did you wear?

OMG, yes… mind you this was 11 years ago. I wore a long black satin dress that had a super deep back, swoop front v neck and spaghetti straps

15. What theme song best describes your life?

If I Ruled the World / Nas

16. Tell me about your job – what do you do and how did you get started?

I design apparel and graphics for my female street contemporary brand, Hellz. I started the brand in 2005, as a hobby and began with just graphic t-shirts that I sold to a few of my friends stores. As time went by the collection continued to grow to where it is at today, which is a full line consisting of denim, cut & sew, tees, and accessories.

17. Do you have any favorite bloggers?

Nitrolicious.com / ParisandPascual.com / SeaofShoes.com / JakandJil.com

18. Did you always know you would be joining the wonderful world of fashion?

I always wanted to but I never thought growing up that I would have the opportunity.

19. Tell 5 RANDOM things about you….

– I don’t eat vegetables… that’s horrible, I know.

– I wish I was a magician

– I’m addicted to the Twilight Series of books… and proud of it, lol

– My middle name is Louise… wow, I can’t believe I actually admitted to that

– I can’t live without my Blackberry