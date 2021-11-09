Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Posted a Photo With Their Son After Deleting Her Kids’ Pics For Supporting Kourtney

Back in their good graces. Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, posted a photo with their son, Landon Barker, weeks after she deleted her kids’ Instagram photos after they celebrated their father’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian.

Shanna—who was married to Travis from October 2004 to February 2008—took to her Instagram on November 7, 2021, to post a photo of her and her 18-year-old son, Landon, which she captioned, “My love.” Shanna and Travis also share 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

The post comes after Shanna deleted photos of Landon and Alabama from her Instagram after they attended an engagement party for Travis and Kourtney in October 2021. “So happy for me and my new family!” Landon captioned a video of Kourtney and Travis at the time, while Alabama wrote, “So happy for you guys I love you both!”

Kourtney and Travis’ engagement wasn’t the first time fans learned of Shanna’s drama with her kid. In an Instagram post in May 2021, Alabama claimed that Shanna isn’t an “amazing” mom and hasn’t been around as much in their lives. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows,” she said at the time. Landon also claimed in a TikTok video at the time that Shanna “isn’t in [their] lives like” their dad.

In a statement to Us Weekly at the time, Shanna called her kids’ comments “hurtful and heartbreaking.” “I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there,” she said. “I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that when … clearly that’s false. It’s a false claim.”

She also confirmed to the magazine the next month that there was “distance” between her and her children. “There’s still some distance,” she said. “I’m just trying to give everybody some space so we can heal and come back together again. … I don’t really know what’s going to happen in the future. It’s been very difficult and emotional and sad.”

Shanna’s post with Landon also comes after she responded to an Instagram user who asked her how it feels for her kids to now be “Hollywood royalty” as the stepchildren of a Kardashian. “I’m their mother, they were royalty long before…” she wrote. “I love that people are now telling me how I feel! lol I can’t with this world.” She also “liked” a comment noting that Landon and Alabama both appeared on Meet the Barkers, which premiered two years before Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.