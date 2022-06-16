Here’s What Travis’ Son Thinks About His Dad’s ‘Beautiful’ Wedding to Kourtney

Truly happy. Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker revealed his feelings about his dad’s wedding to Kourtney Kardashian. Travis’ teenage son talked to People on June 16, 2022, about all the details of the extravagant wedding in Portofino, Italy.

“I would say I definitely enjoyed seeing my dad so happy and at peace,” he told People as he was promoting his boohooMAN x Landon Barker collection launch. “It was all a great time, just seeing everybody so happy. And it was emotional and beautiful at the same time.” His dad and Kourtney had three weddings. Their first wedding was in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, as an unofficial wedding with an Elvis impersonator. They later got officially married in a courthouse in Santa Barbara, CA on May 15, 2022, before their dream wedding in Portofino, Italy on May 22, 2022. All of Kourtney and Travis’ family and kids attended the wedding abroad.

Landon also talked about how Dolce & Gabbana styled him and his family for the wedding. “I wanted black leather pants with fringe on the side and then I had a jacket in the past [with] these little pearl Dolce & Gabbana charms. I told them to put them on the sides with the fringe and when I got to Italy, it was literally waiting there in my room,” he said. “My vision came to life. It was sick.

Landon came into hot water after reportedly shading Kourtney’s sister, Kim, after posting a Tiktok on Friday, May 6, 2022, where he lipsynced to her ex-husband Kanye’s track “Runaway” from the album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. Many fans took to the comments, where one read, “Auntie Kim is not going to like this.” The Blink-182 drummer’s son has not responded to the comments or confirmed if it was related to the Kardashian-Wests.

In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed that she’s “really close with Travis’s kids and I love them. It’s a beautiful thing.” Travis has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—son, Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also close to Shanna’s daughter with Oscar de la Hoya, Atiana, 22. Even before Travis and Kourtney were dating, Kourtney was close to Alabama since they were neighbors. “Alabama is working on her own make-up line and Kourtney has been mentoring her along the way,” a source shared to HollywoodLife. “She did the same thing for Travis and helped him when he was creating and launching his business.”

The insider revealed more details about Kourtney’s relationship with her new step-children. “She genuinely loves those kids and she goes out of her way to show it. It’s easier than the typical situation because she’s known them for years, so they have a very strong foundation already,” the source continued. “But she definitely goes above and beyond to make sure they feel she’s there for them and wants them around. She’s always getting them thoughtful gifts and of course trying to convince them to eat healthy food, just like she does with her own kids.”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

