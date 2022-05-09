Travis Barker’s Son Landon Just Seemingly Shaded Kim Kardashian With This Iconic Kanye West Song

Trolling? Landon Barker subtly shaded Kim Kardashian in his new TikTok. Travis Barker’s son posted a TikTok with Kanye West’s “Runaway,” and fans are assuming that he’s taking a low blow to his new step-aunt.

Landon posted the Tiktok on Friday, May 6, 2022, where he lipsynced to the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy track. Many fans took to the comments, where one read, “Auntie Kim is not going to like this.” The Blink-182 drummer’s son has not responded to the comments or confirmed if it was related to the Kardashian-Wests.

Landon’s dad Travis Barker proposed to Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian in October 2021. The drummer was first married to actress Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002. He then was married to model Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple share two kids: Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18. Landon, Alabama, and stepsister Atiana were in attendance at the lush proposal, as well as Kourtney’s family: Kim, Kris, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall. Kourtney shared a photo of her and Travis on a beach surrounded by candles and roses, captioning the post, “forever @travisbarker.”

Kourtney and Travis unofficially got married on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas after Travis performed at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. The two got married without a license, but plan to have a bigger wedding in the near future with their family.

Kourtney has three kids with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. It was revealed in an episode of The Kardashians that Kourtney’s kids were not in attendance at the proposal and reportedly did not take the news well. “I do wish that my kids were here,” Kourtney said during a confessional. “I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision, kind of, and like part of the surprise. I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best.”

