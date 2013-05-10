Watch: Lana Del Rey’s Brooding New Video for ‘Young and Beautiful’

There’s probably only one thing better than hearing Lana Del Rey sing over a large string orchestra, and that’s seeing them perform alongside her. And that’s exactly what you’ll get when you watch the sultry singer’s newest video for “Young and Beautiful,” her simultaneously tragic and hopeful love song from “The Great Gatsby” soundtrack.

Released today, the clip shows an ever-glamorous Lana with her hair in black waves, giant diamond hoops in her ears, and two rapper-inspired diamond tear drops cascading down her cheek from the outer corner of her eye.

Watch the brooding clip above, and get ready to just keep clicking the “replay” button once the end comes. And tell us in the comments below: Do you love Lana’s new video as much as we do?

