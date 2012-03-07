Lana Del Rey Sheds Her Standard Style For Versace

We guess we were mistaken that Lana Del Rey would be no more after her flop of a performance on Saturday Night Live last month. She may not have impressed her music contemporaries but apparently the fashion peeps took notice (sigh). Boasting a Mulberry bag named after her and essentially a permanent front row seat at just about any fashion show this season, the popster was just shot for Versace.

We’re not entirely sure what the purpose of this shoot is, but we’re sure it must have been worth a pretty penny for her to shed her standard white duds for some major vibrating Versace color. We have to admit, though we may or may not be fans of her music, we dig Lana in a change of look. We can’t wait to see the full spread!