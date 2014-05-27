Lana Del Rey’s New Song ‘Shades of Cool’ Is Excellent: Listen Here

Lana Del Rey is one busy lady. In addition to performing at Kim and Kanye’s wedding rehearsal dinner on Friday night, the crooner released a new song called “Shades of Cool” on Monday. We’ve been listening, and can honestly say it’s really, really good.

Produced by The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, the languid track—which has already basically been dubbed “the best James Bond theme song that never was” by the web— is consistent with Del Rey’s catalog, complimenting her marked proclivity for everything ‘60s-sultry-meets-Mulholland Drive. But there’s something about this track that sounds grander, more dramatic, and generally more advanced than much of her past work. In fact, it wouldn’t be out the realm to imagine someone like the late, great Jeff Buckley singing it.

Listen below, and let us know your thoughts! Lana’s upcoming album Ultraviolence is set to be released in June.

