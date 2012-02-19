Lana Del Rey Proves Fashion Cred With Designer Bag Namesake

No, she wasn’t sitting front row at New York Fashion Week, but singer and fashion darling Lana Del Rey is still making her presence known with the stylish set.

Hot on the heels of Victoria Beckham naming one of her bags after her daughter Harper, comes the announcement that Mulberry has done the same for Del Rey.

According to WWD, Mulberry’s creative director Emma Hill was inspired after meeting the singer last year. “I love Lana’s nostalgic references to bygone glamour and the fact that her look is retrospective, yet so modern. This inspired us to create a bag that was timeless, refined, and elegant,” Hill explains.

Despite the recent LDR backlash here in the States, Mulberry is ensuring she’s highly visible for London Fashion Week. Del Rey was a front row fixture at the brand’s show and will perform later tonight at a private dinner.

And for those of you that love and adore her, you too can channel a “gangster Nancy Sinatra” vibe for mere $1,000 come May.