Lana Del Rey Sang At Last Night’s Mulberry Party In NYC [Video]

Is it just me or is Mulberry all about throwing parties everywhere culturally relevant these days, as if all of their glorious leather handbags depended on it?

After throwing a recent bash to celebrate the celebrity-slash-music clusterf*ck known as Coachella, the British luxury brand threw a shindig last night in New York City’s swanky Upper East Side neighborhood, in honor of the first-ever Frieze Art Fair, being held here around the Big Apple this weekend.

(Quick FYI–the Frieze Art Fair is an annual art fair that’s normally held in London, except this year they decided to do one in New York City as well!)

And as you probably could of guessed, Mulberry made all the efforts to make sure that all of the city’s stylish fashion flock were there to partake at their exclusive happening, with folks like Alexa Chung, Derek Blasberg and even drummer Fabrizio Moretti of The Strokes in attendance. Of course, good ol’ Lana Del Rey was there as well (she does have a Mulberry bag named after her after all), looking quite prim and proper in a pumpkin orange ensemble and cream-colored heels.

Looks like she wasn’t only there just to self-promote that Del Rey bag of hers, but also was invited to sing a few songs for the selected crowd. Thanks to modern technology and Derek Blasberg’s penchant for recording “It” singer-starlets at super exclusive soirées (which we’re really grateful for), Mr. Blasberg managed to record and post up Miss Del Rey’s performance from last night up on YouTube this morning.

Check out all of the big-lipped, hair-sweeping glory for yourself down below:

Was Lana’s performance a good one? Let us know what you think by leaving a comment underneath!

