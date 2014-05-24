Lana Del Rey Performed for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at Versailles

Well, after months of rumors and buzz, we have to say that the Kardashian-West nuptials have kicked off with a bang.

After a tour of Valentino’s 17th-century chateau outside of Paris, the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wedding party headed for a private tour of Versailles, where they—along with guests including Valentino and Giancarlo Giametti (who posted the video above on Instagram)—were serenaded by none other than Lana Del Rey.

The singer, let’s not forget, also provided the soundtrack (albeit recorded) for Kanye’s dramatic proposal to Kim back in October 2013. As previously reported, the singer is scheduled to sing “Young and Beautiful” for the two lovebirds.

Giametti also posted this adorable photo of Kim and Kanye giving a speech to their guests, during which Us Weekly reports Kanye said, “Kim’s way more beautiful than I am talented.” The bride and groom wore rather coordinated ensembles—both in fancy suits, though Kim’s, of course, was down-to-there and all white.

As you can imagine, a private nighttime tour of Versailles is about the most glamorous thing ever, and if this is any indication of what’s in store for Saturday’s big wedding day in Italy, we’re impressed.