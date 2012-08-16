First Look: Lana Del Rey’s H&M Fall/Winter Lookbook

Lana Del Rey’s haunting vocals on debut album Born to Die have enchanted countless fans all over the world — including a certain Swedish mega-chain.

There were murmurs and finally a sneak peek that confirmed Lana Del Rey would be the new face of H&M, and today the full campaign for Fall/Winter 2012 was finally released. Shot by legendary Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the campaign images feature the hipster-pop songstress in an ethereal fashion.

Del Rey dreamily models printed pants, pastel pinks and tailored separates of gray bouclé. The refined designs are accompanied by her signature beauty look: hair reminiscent of a ’60s-era bouffant, long nails with pointed tips, smooth alabaster skin and doll-like lashes with a swoop of winged liquid eyeliner.

The singer has also been confirmed as the model for the H&M Christmas ads.

We love Lana Del Rey in the new campaign, and we’re pretty sure a gig this huge will bring this New York-bred talent from National Anthem to international anthem.

What do you think of the campaign? Let us know with a comment!