Lana Del Rey: Check Out Photos of Her Secret Show Last Night

A few weeks back I reported on indie break-out star Lana Del Rey, calling her my “new favorite bleeding heart songstress.”

Lana is now set to beginher first round of official shows and warmed up last night with asecret performance at Brooklyn’sGlasslands Gallery. PhotographerErez Avissar was on the scene and just this morning released some truly ethereal photographs of the singer via Pitchfork. They are also available on Del Ray’s Facebook fan page.

While, I have fallen for Lana’s sexy sound not everyone shares my feelings for the singer’s “moody, electro-tinged” style. In fact, some such as the hilarious blog Hipster Runoff and The Village Voice are calling her out as an example of how manufactured the so-called “indie” ideals of femininity truly are nowadays—not mention calling her “secret” show a publicity stunt.

Are we perhaps taking this a bit too seriously? Music is to be enjoyed, as are these lovely photographs. Give it a click through. I think you’ll agree.