See Lana Del Rey as Jackie O, A$AP Rocky as JFK in “National Anthem” Preview [Video]

Trying to guess what will come next from the mysterious Lana Del Rey is no easy task.

In a trailer released today for her upcoming single “National Anthem“, we are given a preview of the timeless JFK and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis through the eyes of the one and only LDR. Featuring A$AP Rocky as JFK, the upcoming video is “some cool trippy sh*t, some real 2015 sh*t,” proving that once again the public is always one step behind when it comes to predicting the sultry songstress’ next move.

Given the fact that LDR and Rocky are big fans of each other, a video collaboration between the two comes as no surprise. In creating a “love story for the new age” as the lyrics suggest, however, there is no telling where this pairing will take us. We can’t wait to see what these two have in store for us in the upcoming ten minute clip directed by Anthony Mandler and hopefully it won’t take us three years to figure it out!