Lana Condor’s Self-Love Letter Is Just as Beautiful as Lara Jean’s Love Notes

When it comes to how she found her voice, To All the Boys 2 star Lana Condor’s self-love lessons came from her parents. On the set of her StyleCaster Self-Love cover shoot, Condor—who stars as Lara Jean Covey in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, which premieres on February 12—explained what self-love means to her and how she learned the best confidence lessons from her parents.

As she told StyleCaster in her Self-Love cover story, Condor was adopted by white parents at 2 months old from Can Tho, Vietnam. In December, the actress visited the orphanage where her parents found her in Vietnam for the first time since she came to America. Needless to say, the experience was emotional.

“It was a full-body experience. My skin. My hair. I was in the climate that my body was made for,” she said. “I felt still and whole and complete for the first time. I wasn’t searching for something. I was exactly like, ‘Oh my god. I didn’t know I’ve been looking for this my whole life.'”

After To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before premiered in 2018, Condor admits that she stretched herself “too thin.” On the weekdays, she would be in Canada as she filmed her Syfy series Deadly Class. On the weekends, she would travel across the country to promote To All the Boys. The experience taught her an important lesson about self-love and self-care.

“I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t do anything. I felt like my veins were on the fire,” she said. “All the while, I was trying to do a good job for the other projects and maintain an image that’s joyful. Finding that balance and learning to protect your heart and your mind has been the most challenging part of my career. It’s an everyday practice.”

Watch Lana Condor’s self-love letter in the video above.