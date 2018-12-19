Lana Condor’s Impression of Noah Centineo Is the Must-Watch Video of 2018

It’s Lana Condor‘s world and we’re simply living in it. In a recent video for Teen Vogue, the 21-year-old did a ton of hilarious impressions of iconic movie characters, from James Bond to Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada. But none—and we repeat, none—of them were as impressive as her impression of Noah Centineo‘s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before character, Peter Kavinsky.

The video saw Condor act out auditions as various characters. When it came time for her to act as Peter, Condor came through with the most spot-on celebrity impression of 2018. “It’s Lana auditioning to play Peter Kavinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” Condor said, before impersonating Centineo’s signature, “Covey. Woah, woah, woah, woah, woah. Woah. Woah. It’s never going to happen.”

Honestly, our words don’t do Condor’s impression justice, so watch it in full in the video above. It’s for less than 10, but boy, are those seconds pure magic. As fans know, Condor and Centineo played love interests in this past summer’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, a teen rom com about a teenage girl whose love letters are accidentally sent to her crushes. In November, Condor teased that a sequel for the Netflix film, based on Jenny Han’s book of the same title, was coming. “Nothing’s official but I don’t see why they wouldn’t,” Condor told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve heard stuff, but I think there’s a very high chance we’ll get a sequel.”

A couple weeks later, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a TATBILB sequel, based on Han’s second book, P.S. I Still Love You, is in the works. The magazine reported that Paramount Pictures and Netflix were teaming up for a new wave of movies and that “one of the first movies being discussed for the Paramount-Netflix deal will be a sequel to To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before“.

Honestly, just cast Condor in every role because she’s already proven she’s more than capable of doing it.